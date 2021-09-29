Warm weather returning to the Bay Area: Here’s when

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Warm weather is returning to the Bay Area and will continue into the weekend.

Most of the Bay Area saw fairly warm weather on Wednesday, and Thursday’s temps are expected to be even higher.

The warming trend will continue all weekend long and peak on Sunday.

Sunday’s temps will reach the 90’s inland, 80’s in the Bay and 70’s along the coast. Saturday and Monday will bring similar weather.

Near-average temperatures will return by next Tuesday.

