Here’s how hot the Bay Area will get this weekend

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — It’s time to leave the house!

The Bay Area is getting warmer than average temperatures this spring weekend. Both inland and coastal areas are reaching 80 degrees on Saturday, says KRON4 Meteorologist John Shrable.

If you think that’s sweltering – it’s only getting hotter from there. Some of the further inland regions will likely hit the 90s on Sunday, while other areas will get to the upper 80s.

Now’s your chance to enjoy a wine country day trip or a hike under the cool Redwoods shade.

Although breathing the fresh, outdoor air (while masked) has always been considered safe, it may also be a good weekend to venture out to try a new restaurant, or go to a museum!

It’s a good time to step out of the work-from-home sweatpants and wear one of your favorite going out fits without getting blasted by cool wind.

Most of the Bay Area is in the orange tier of reopening now. Click here to see what else you’re allowed to do.

If you prefer sweater weather over sweating weather, the Bay Area will return to normal spring temperatures after Monday.