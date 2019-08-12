Breaking News
Warming trend continues across Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Get ready to crank up your air conditioner if you’ve got one and have your table fans on the highest setting as more hot weather is forecast in the coming days across the Bay Area.

Monday kicks off the week with comfortable temperatures and minimal fog, with temperatures mostly in the 60’s but on their way to getting even warmer than over the weekend.

For some inland areas, highs will climb back into the upper 80’s and low 90’s.

The warm weather really kicks into gear during the middle of the week, where highs won’t just top out in the 90’s but well into the triple digits for some inland areas.

After this mid-week warm-up, though, highs will settle down later in the week.

