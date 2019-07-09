Warming trend to push Bay Area temps near seasonal normals

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – If you’re tired of the gloomy and gray weather with those patchy spots of drizzle, you’re in luck!

Starting Tuesday, a warming trend kicks off across the Bay Area.

Warmer weather will help bring back temperatures back to near-seasonal normals, according to the National Weather Service Bay Area.

A warming trend will kick off tomorrow across the region and into the end of the work week bringing temperatures back to near seasonal normals.#cawx pic.twitter.com/v35yM58B5Z — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) July 8, 2019

Moving ahead, temperatures will continue to climb with daytime highs rising in the mid-80’s inland as soon as tomorrow with 90’s expected for some of the same inland areas for the week ahead.

Those along the coast and Bay will see temperatures in the upper 60’s and 70’s.

Dry and mostly sunny conditions continue in the forecast.

