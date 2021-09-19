PG&E warns of possible power shutoffs for parts of Bay Area due to fire danger

PG&E might need to pull the plug on 14,000 customers.

The company says they’ve been calling, texting, and emailing those impacted to let them know in advance.

The wind, the drought, the dry vegetation, and a small chance for rain are prompting PG&E to possibly cut the power on Monday morning.

13 counties are on the list of places that could be impacted including parts of the Bay Area.

PG&E is on standby to turn off power for 1500 hundred customers in Napa County, more than 1200 customers in Sonoma County and 802 customers in Solano County.

The areas affected include homes near the Petaluma Reservoir, Lake Curry, and south of Sugarloaf Ridge State Park.

Check the interactive map for live updates on the power outages:

“So we want to de-energize the portions of the lines that are going to be in high terrain, in that high fire risk, where those high winds are, where the fuel has been dry,” Deanna Contreras with PG&E, Marketing & Communications.

The potential power shutoff is to prevent another wildfire.

The company calls it their last resort.

“The purpose of shutting off the power is so vegetation, or debris, doesn’t come into with an energized line and sparking fire.”

It could start Monday morning for the North Coast and North Bay.

People in Kern County and the Northern Sierra Foothills could be without power in the afternoon.