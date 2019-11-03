Warriors blow lead, lose 93-87 thriller to Hornets

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 01: Eric Paschall #7 of the Golden State Warriors shoots the ball against the San Antonio Spurs at Chase Center on November 01, 2019 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The newly renovated Golden State Warriors were unable to secure a win against the Charlotte Hornets, losing by a final score of 93-87 Saturday night.

With a completely new starting five, the Golden State Warriors surprised a lot of people and put on a show in their new home, Chase Center.

The Dubs led the Hornets for the entire first three quarters, but Charlotte came creeping in with about eight minutes left in the game.

The last two minutes consisted of a lot of back and forth, with a lot of big shots from both sides that tied the game.

Golden State had several opportunities to capitalize, but big mistakes in clutch times got the best of them.

Prior to the game, news was that Draymond Green and D’Angelo Russell were ruled out of the game due to injuries.

So, a new bunch had to step in.

And after no one really knew the players, their performance tonight certainly made us get familiar with them.

Some big takeaways, Charlotte came into this game being the best 3-point shooting team.

But that wasn’t the case after the first half, when the Warriors limited their shots and forced them to shoot for just 1-11 from beyond the arc.

There was also a lot of teamwork shown on the court tonight, and spreading out the offense led to a lot of great assists and plays overall.

Eric Paschall led the Dubs in scoring, as he finished with 25 points, 4 rebounds and two assists.

Glenn Robinson III and Ky Bowman combined for 32 points, 7 assists and 15 rebounds.

The Warriors have yet to win a regular-season home game.