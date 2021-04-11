Warriors center James Wiseman reportedly suffers torn meniscus

Golden State Warriors center James Wiseman against the Detroit Pistons during an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Warriors rookie center James Wiseman can’t catch a break.

Multiple media outlets reported on Sunday that Wiseman tore his right meniscus.

It’s just the latest setback in a rollercoaster season for Wiseman, who’s already missed time due to coronavirus protocols and a sprained wrist.

He will likely have to sit out the rest of the season, although that hasn’t been announced yet.

It happened during the 2nd quarter of the team’s game against the rockets on Saturday.

KRON 4 spoke with Bay Area orthopedic specialist Dr. Nirav Pandya, MD, who says even without exact details on the injury, fans should still be optimistic about Wiseman’s future.

“I think the short term issues won’t be that profound for him. He’ll get back, he’ll rehab, he’s young. With bigger tears you worry about what that means 10-15 years down the road, in terms of increased pain and inability to really compensate. But if you take for example someone like Dwayne Wade who had multiple meniscus surgeries and was essentially playing with no meniscus by the end of the career based on what you hear, he was still able to play at a high level. So I think for basketball players, assuming they don’t have any other ligament injury, with a meniscus injury if it heals well I think he’ll have a good career over the next 5 to 10 years,” said Dr. Pandya, Associate Professor of UCSF Orthopedic Surgery.

Additional details on Wiseman’s injury are expected to be released on Monday.