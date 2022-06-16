SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Golden State Warriors will celebrate their 2022 NBA championship with a parade on Monday, the team announced after its finals-winning victory over the Boston Celtics on Thursday night. The parade will begin at 11:20 a.m. at Market Street and Main Street.

The parade is expected to end at 2:00 p.m. It will be 1.04 miles in length, ending at Market Street and 6th Street.

“The Warriors and the City of San Francisco will host a free-flowing and engaging celebratory event for fans, with the opportunity to share in the up-close excitement of the 2022 NBA Championship with the Warriors, their players, coaches, legends and staff,” the team said in a press release.

The Warriors clinched the title on Thursday night with a 103-90 victory over the Celtics in Game 6 of the NBA Finals. Stephen Curry scored 34 points in the win and was named the NBA Finals MVP for the first time in his career.