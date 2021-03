SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Despite rumors that Kelly Oubre Jr. could be used as a key trade piece, the Golden State Warriors only made one move at the deadline, with guard Bradley Wanamaker heading to the Charlette Hornets.

KRON4’s Jason Dumas reported that the front office did receive calls for Oubre, but no offers were enticing enough for a player they say will be a long-term fit for the team.