Warriors distance themselves from owner after comments on Uyghur genocide

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The Golden State Warriors issued a statement regarding owner Chamath Palihapitiya’s controversial comments on Uyghur genocide in China.

“Let’s be honest, nobody cares about what’s happening to the Uyghurs. You bring it up because you care and I think it’s nice that you care. The rest of us don’t care,” Palihapitiya said on a podcast that he co-hosts called “All In.” “I’m telling you a very hard, ugly truth. Of all the things that I care about, it is below my line.”

“I think that human rights in the United States is way more important to me than human rights anywhere else on the globe. And I think that we have an abysmal track record of taking care of colored men and women in this country, and so I have zero patience and tolerance for white men blathering on about shit that happens outside your own backyard,” Palihapitiya said.

“Fix your own inside backyard because you guys are the ones … you are uniquely in a position of power in a way the rest of us are not. And so when you guys clean up the inside then we can go and fix the outside,” Palihapitiya added.

On Monday, the Warriors responded to his comments in a statement that read “As a limited investor who has no day-to-day operating functions with the Warriors, Mr. Palihapitiya does not speak on behalf of our franchise, and his views certainly don’t reflect those of our organization.”