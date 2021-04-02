Warriors ‘encouraged’ to soon welcome fans back to Chase Center

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The Golden State Warriors are ready to welcome fans back into Chase Center.

The California Health Department announced Friday that indoor live events can resume beginning April 15, dependent on strict guidelines.

“We are extremely encouraged with the new indoor live event guidelines that were released by the State of California Department of Public Health earlier today,” the organization wrote in a statement.

The Warriors are working with the public health department and City of San Francisco to get fans back to Chase Center.

They say specific details will be available soon.

California made major changes to its tiered reopening system, paving the way for concerts and other large indoor gatherings to resume.

Indoor live events or performances beginning April 15: In the Purple Tier these activities are not allowed.

In the Red, Orange and Yellow tiers these activities are allowed with capacity limits and modifications including physical distancing, advance ticket purchases, designated areas for eating and drinking, and attendance limited to in-state visitors.

Venues with a capacity of up to 1,500 people: In the Red Tier capacity is limited to 10% or 100 people, and capacity increases to 25% if all guests are tested or show proof of full vaccination.

In the Orange Tier, capacity is limited to 15% or 200 people, and capacity increases to 35% if all guests are tested or show proof of full vaccination.

In the Yellow Tier capacity in limited to 25% or 300 people, and capacity increases to 50% if all guests are tested or show proof of full vaccination.

Venues with a capacity of 1,501 and above: In the Red Tier testing or proof of vaccination is required, and capacity is limited to 20%.