Warriors end 5-game losing streak, defeat Pelicans 106-102 in final seconds

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – DECEMBER 04: Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors reacts after a play against the Charlotte Hornets during their game at Spectrum Center on December 04, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Golden State Warriors overcame a five-game losing streak Friday night as they defeated the New Orleans Pelicans in a close game.

The final score was 106-102.

After being up by as many as 20 points, the Warriors had to refocus as the Pelicans went on an 18-2 run.

The game came down to the 4th quarter. After a lot of back-and-forth, the Pelicans, down two, had a chance to tie it up or take the lead with less than a minute to play.

New Orleans’ Brandon Ingram made his way to the basket when the refs called a foul on Draymond Green.

With fans on their feet in Chase Center, Ingram made both of his free-throws — tying the game.

D-Lo quickly went to work and shot a long jump shot, nothing but net to take the lead.

After a missed shot attempt by New Orleans, the Dubs regained possession of the ball. Free-throws ultimately won the game in clutch moments.

The Warriors were an impressive 24-25 from the free-throw line.

Russell finished with 25 points, seven assists and two rebounds.

Damion Lee and Alec Burks combined for 38 points, 4 assists and 14 rebounds.

For New Orleans, Jrue Holiday and Ingram combined for nearly half of the Pelicans’ points with 25 each.

The Warriors host the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday, Dec. 23 at 7:30 p.m.