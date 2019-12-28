Warriors escape with late 105-96 victory over Suns, win 4th straight

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 25: Glenn Robinson III #22 and Jordan Poole #3 of the Golden State Warriors celebrates after Robinson III made a three-point shot against the Houston Rockets during the second half of an NBA basketball game at Chase Center on December 25, 2019 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Golden State Warriors were able to walk away with a win Friday night against the Phoenix Suns.

The final score was 105-96.

After being outscored the first three quarters, the Dubs rallied late in the game and outscored Phoenix 39-18 in the fourth.

The momentum really changed in Chase Center after a monster dunk by Glenn Robinson III.

💪 GRIII FOR THE LEAD 💪 pic.twitter.com/T9vt1d8sVB — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) December 28, 2019

D’Angelo Russell finished with 31 points, five rebounds and five assists.

On the other side, Devin Booker collected 34 points, four rebounds and four assists.

Golden State handed Phoenix its eighth straight loss.

The Warriors look to extend their winning streak Saturday as they host the Dallas Mavericks at 5:30 p.m.