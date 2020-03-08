Warriors escape with late victory, defeat 76ers 118-114

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 05: Damion Lee #1 of the Golden State Warriors reacts after making a three-point basket against the Toronto Raptors at Chase Center on March 05, 2020 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The Golden State Warriors upset the Philadelphia 76ers Saturday evening by a final score of 118-114.

Damion Lee finished with 24 points, four rebounds and four assists, while Eric Paschall picked up 23 points, six assists and three rebounds, respectively.

The momentum really picked up in Chase Center during the final two minutes of the game.

Fans stayed on their feet for the time remaining, and left with smiles from the outcome.

Philadelphia’s Al Horford had a double-double, finishing with 22 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists. Tobias Harris had 24 points and four rebounds and assists.

The Sixers were missing Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid, among other players, due to injuries.

The Warriors broke an 8-game losing streak last weekend after defeating the Phoenix Suns on the road.

The Dubs host the Clippers on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

