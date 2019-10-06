Warriors fall to Lakers 123-101 in preseason opener

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 05: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors is guarded by Avery Bradley #11 of the Los Angeles Lakers at Chase Center on October 05, 2019 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Golden State Warriors fell short to the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday by a final score of 123-101.

The Warriors struggled to get things going for them offensively.

They missed their first 10 shots before Stephen Curry hit one.

After being down by as many as 17 points in the first quarter, the Warriors picked up the momentum in the second.

The Dubs outscored the Lakers 31-26 in the second quarter.

But they were unable to put a stop to Anthony Davis’s strong performance in his debut as a Laker.

Davis only played 18 minutes, but finished with 22 points — with 17 in the first quarter alone.

Curry led things offensively for Golden State, collecting 18 points.

The sharp shooter went 1-5 from the 3-point line, while the team went an ugly 11-42 beyond the arc.

That’s not to say the Lakers’ shooting was much better.

The purple and gold finished with a team 30.3-percent from the 3-point line.

The Warriors will host the Minnesota Timberwolves on Oct. 10.