SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Golden State Warriors fans are a passionate bunch. However, one man took his fandom to a new level.

Dub Nation diehard Jabari Johnson got a big Golden State Warriors tattoo on his leg on Friday, despite the team losing in Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics on Thursday.

Johnson said he got the tattoo anyway because he wanted to show that he’s a true fan who has full faith the team will win the series against Boston. He is also a Dallas area musician who’s written several songs about the Warriors you can find on his YouTube and Instagram page.

Johnson told KRON 4 “skies out thighs out” is his motto for the rest of the finals and the summer because he plans on showing off his new tat.

He says he fully expects the Warriors to beat the Celtics and win another title.

“When we lost in the fourth quarter (of Game 1) I was so mad. I was so mad. We lost in the fourth quarter. We’d been chucking up threes, you know, Curry had six in the first quarter, I was like aight cool we’re gonna win this,” Johnson said. “After we lost I was upset and I was like I’m still gonna get the tattoo ‘cause I still believe in my guys. I think we’re gonna take them out in six, I know we’re gonna take them out in six. We (are going to) get this ring. So I was like let me go get this tat on my thigh to show that I’m a real fan.”

Game 2 tips off at Chase Center at 5 p.m. on Sunday. It will be televised on ABC.