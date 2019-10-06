Warriors fans experience new stadium, new team

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — It’s preseason but it’s the first game ever for the Warriors at their new San Francisco home the Chase Center.

“I’m so excited this is gonna be so awesome the stadium is fantastic,” one fan said.

Dubs fans taking plenty of pictures and buying plenty of gear at the flagship Warriors Shop.

Many said they can’t wait for this new era of Warriors basketball.

“It’s a new team it’s going to be challenging,” a fan said. “But they’re going to be great it’s the Warriors. We’re gonna have fun. Go Warriors!”

As the team looks forward to a different start in San Francisco, the organization honored its legends by unveiling a Warriors Walk of Fame.

Warriors greats Rick Barry and Alvin Attles were among others who were commemorated with medallions.

Barry even shared some strong thoughts on the current team.

“Don’t count this team out folks,” he said. “I don’t know why these people are talking the warriors might not make the playoffs, they’re idiots.”

The location and arena aren’t the only things that are new for the Dubs.

The team features some newcomers next to their well-known vets.

Fans said it’s good to have some fresh faces for a fresh start across the Bay.

“I think they look great,” a fan said. “It’s a young team with some amazing players like D’angelo Russell and you got the old guys like Steph Curry and Draymond Green that are always a force to be reckoned with.”