SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Golden State Warriors missed their chance to sweep the Denver Nuggets in Game 4 Sunday afternoon. Hundreds of fans gathered at the Chase Center’s Thrive City for a watch party.

KRON4 spoke with fans there and has more.

The energy was extremely high especially in those few minutes when the game got really close. Of course, fans were hoping for a sweep but are still confident heading into Game 5 in San Francisco.

“Definitely electric,” said one Warriors fan at the watch party. “Nice to see the whole Bay Area come together so very excited.”

Fans from the Bay Area and beyond packed into Thrive City at the Chase Center on Sunday to watch the Warriors take on the Nuggets in Game 4.

As part of the playoffs, the Warriors hosted watch parties this week while the team was on the road in Denver.

Now, the Dubs will return to the Chase Center on Wednesday after missing their chance to sweep the Nuggets on Sunday.

“I don’t care if we won or lost because they’re coming back home, and we will win,” said another Warriors fan.

More information on Warriors watch parties at Thrive City outside of Chase Center can be seen here.