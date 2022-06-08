SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Street vendors are getting in on some extra bucks with the Warriors back in the NBA Finals. But it’s not just happening in San Francisco – the whole Bay Area has pop-up stands selling Warriors gear.

KRON4 spoke to Steve Hansen, who sells Warriors apparel to fans off the Alameda district in San Jose. He’s rooting for the Warriors to win, but not by a sweep.

“Money everyday – it will help, cause it’s four out of seven games,” he said. “It’s a two-week period if they go seven.”

Hansen doesn’t have to do the math to know that the longer the finals go, the more sales he is set to make.

So far on Wednesday for Game 3, Hansen says he hasn’t seen a lot of customers. But he says his 28 years of experience has taught him that the more the Warriors win, the more cash he can expect to come in.

“We love that word ‘champion.’ Trust me, I’ve been through it. That word means a lot more money,” he said.