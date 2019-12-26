SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Merry Christmas, Dub Nation!
The Golden State Warriors got a Christmas miracle Wednesday afternoon after defeating the Houston Rockets by a final score of 116-104.
Draymond Green and Damion Lee each got a double-double. Green finished with 20 points and 11 rebounds, while Lee had 22 points and 15 rebounds.
On the other side, Houston’s dynamic duo also picked up a double-double each.
Russell Westbrook collected 30 points and 12 rebounds while James Harden had 24 points and 11 assists.
The upset marks the Dubs’ biggest win of the season.
Next, Golden State hosts the Phoenix Suns on Friday, Dec. 27.
Happy holidays!
- Tree falls on 3 people, kills 1 in Muir Woods
- Warriors get Christmas miracle with 116-104 win over Rockets
- Police investigate after car strikes, kills man in San Jose
- 6-year-old in critical condition following Vallejo shooting on Christmas Eve
- Police: Man arrested after stabbing, killing brother of 49ers’ QB