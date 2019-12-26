Warriors get Christmas miracle with 116-104 win over Rockets

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 25: Draymond Green #23 and Ky Bowman #12 of the Golden State Warriors celebrates after they scored against the Houston Rockets during the first half of an NBA basketball game at Chase Center on December 25, 2019 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Merry Christmas, Dub Nation!

The Golden State Warriors got a Christmas miracle Wednesday afternoon after defeating the Houston Rockets by a final score of 116-104.

Draymond Green and Damion Lee each got a double-double. Green finished with 20 points and 11 rebounds, while Lee had 22 points and 15 rebounds.

On the other side, Houston’s dynamic duo also picked up a double-double each.

Russell Westbrook collected 30 points and 12 rebounds while James Harden had 24 points and 11 assists.

The upset marks the Dubs’ biggest win of the season.

Next, Golden State hosts the Phoenix Suns on Friday, Dec. 27.

Happy holidays!