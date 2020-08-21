Warriors get No. 2 overall pick in 2020 NBA Draft

Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry, center, and coach Steve Kerr smile during a timeout during the first half in Game 2 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Houston Rockets Monday, April 18, 2016, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The Golden State Warriors have landed the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

The Minnesota Timberwolves will pick first.

The Golden State Warriors will pick #2 in the 2020 NBA Draft #DubNation @kron4news — Jason Dumas (@JDumasReports) August 21, 2020

The 2020 NBA Draft will take place on Friday, Oct. 16.

