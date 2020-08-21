Warriors get No. 2 overall pick in 2020 NBA Draft

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The Golden State Warriors have landed the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.
The Minnesota Timberwolves will pick first.
The 2020 NBA Draft will take place on Friday, Oct. 16.
