(KRON) — The Golden State Warriors have issued a fraud alert warning fans about the risks of buying single game tickets from non-verified third parties. This warning comes as the 2023-24 Warriors season tickets are set to go on sale Wednesday at 4 p.m.

Last season, the Warriors faced issues with over 300 fans being denied access during the regular season after they purchased counterfeit tickets. Over 200 people were turned away for fraudulent tickets during the Warriors’ playoff run this past season.

Fans are advised to purchase tickets directly from the team’s website or by calling 1-888-GSW-HOOP. Official resale tickets are also available on their website.

SuiteXchange, a verified suite resale website, is available for Warriors fans looking for single game premium spaces at the Chase Center for the 2024 Warriors postseason.