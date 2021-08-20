Warriors issue fraud alert for single game tickets

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Golden State Warriors have issued a fraud alert for 2021-22 season single game tickets.
Since the 2017-18 NBA season, the Warriors have seen nearly 2,000 fans denied access to home games due to counterfeit tickets.
To avoid this, the organization recommends avoiding buying tickets from non-verified third-party vendors.
The Warriors will host the Los Angeles Clippers in their 2021-22 NBA regular season home opener at Chase Center on Thursday, October 21 at 7 p.m.
Fans looking to attend Warriors games at Chase Center are encouraged to purchase tickets directly from the team by visiting warriors.com or by calling 1-888-GSW-HOOP.