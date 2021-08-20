Warriors issue fraud alert for single game tickets

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 05: An exterior view of the Chase Center before the Golden State Warriors game against the Los Angeles Lakers on October 05, 2019 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Golden State Warriors have issued a fraud alert for 2021-22 season single game tickets.

Since the 2017-18 NBA season, the Warriors have seen nearly 2,000 fans denied access to home games due to counterfeit tickets.

To avoid this, the organization recommends avoiding buying tickets from non-verified third-party vendors.

The Warriors will host the Los Angeles Clippers in their 2021-22 NBA regular season home opener at Chase Center on Thursday, October 21 at 7 p.m.

Fans looking to attend Warriors games at Chase Center are encouraged to purchase tickets directly from the team by visiting warriors.com or by calling 1-888-GSW-HOOP.