Warriors’ Kevin Looney surprises Oakland middle school students

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Golden State Warriors’ Kevin Looney took on a new role at an Oakland middle school on Friday.

Looney surprised students at Westlake Middle School as he played the role of principal for the day. He was even gifted a “Principal Looney” t-shirt.

This as part of the Warriors’ “Back to School in the Bay” initiative.

Throughout the day, Looney took part in morning announcements and surprised students in their classrooms. A Warriors trivia game was also played.

He also participated in outdoor events with students, and autographed some of their belongings.

Through the initiative, the Warriors and CarMax are partnering with local school districts, government agencies and local nonprofit initiatives to ensure students in the most underserved communities in the Bay Area are prepared for the school year.

“To know that someone outside of our immediate community cares about what’s happening with them and took the time.”