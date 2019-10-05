Warriors’ kick-off preseason in Chase Center vs. Lakers

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Warriors fans will get the first taste of their new home in San Francisco.

The Dubs tip off the preseason Saturday night against the Lakers.​

It’s been a long time coming for the Warriors to move into their new home.​

They’ve officially left Oakland and Oracle Arena in the rearview mirror for San Francisco and the Chase Center.​​

They are starting their preseason campaign to try and regain the NBA Championship.​

It’s been a summer of change with a lot of players leaving, like Durant and Cousins among them.​

The team has also added new players like D’Angelo Russel.

Of course, we still have Steph and Draymond, but Klay is expected to miss most of the year.​​

They are getting things going against the Lakers and LeBron.​

The Lakers, also made headlines this summer by signing Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins.​​

The game starts at 5 p.m. but before, there’s a Walk of Fame event honoring warriors greats, like Alvin Attles, Rick Barry, Wilt Chamberlin, and more.

It begins at 3:45 at the “Thrive City Esplanade.”​

Don’t forget you can get a free Muni ride to the game with your ticket and make sure to leave early.