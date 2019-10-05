Warriors’ kick-off preseason in Chase Center vs. Lakers

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Warriors fans will get the first taste of their new home in San Francisco.
The Dubs tip off the preseason Saturday night against the Lakers.
It’s been a long time coming for the Warriors to move into their new home.
They’ve officially left Oakland and Oracle Arena in the rearview mirror for San Francisco and the Chase Center.
They are starting their preseason campaign to try and regain the NBA Championship.
It’s been a summer of change with a lot of players leaving, like Durant and Cousins among them.
The team has also added new players like D’Angelo Russel.
Of course, we still have Steph and Draymond, but Klay is expected to miss most of the year.
They are getting things going against the Lakers and LeBron.
The Lakers, also made headlines this summer by signing Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins.
The game starts at 5 p.m. but before, there’s a Walk of Fame event honoring warriors greats, like Alvin Attles, Rick Barry, Wilt Chamberlin, and more.
It begins at 3:45 at the “Thrive City Esplanade.”
Don’t forget you can get a free Muni ride to the game with your ticket and make sure to leave early.