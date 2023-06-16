SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Golden State Warriors announced Friday morning they have named Mike Dunleavy Jr. as their new general manager.

Dunleavy Jr. has been with the Warriors’ front office for six years and spent the last two years as Golden State’s vice president of basketball operations. He replaces longtime general manager Bob Myers, who stepped down from his position earlier this year.

Dunleavy Jr. previously had a 15-year career in the NBA, some of which he spent time playing for the Warriors between 2002 and 2007.