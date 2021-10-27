Warriors off to best start since 2015-16, thanks to Stephen Curry’s… rebounding?

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 21: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors celebrates after he made a three-point basket against the LA Clippers late in the fourth quarter at Chase Center on October 21, 2021 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Coming off a road victory against the Oklahoma City Thunder Tuesday night, the Golden State Warriors (4-0) remain one of three teams in the NBA who are undefeated.

The Warriors are off to their best start since 2015-16 when the team won an NBA-record 73 games and 24 straight to begin the season.

Known as the team’s primary scorer averaging 29 points, Stephen Curry has made other contributions that might be overlooked: rebounding.

Curry’s 33 total rebounds in the season’s first four games is the most of any season in the two-time MVP’s career — bumping his season average to 8.3 to lead the Warriors.

Curry recorded three straight double-doubles — two of which were 10-plus rebound games — to begin this season, according to Basketball-Reference. That’s almost half of the eight double-doubles he had last year.

After registering a career high in rebounds last season (5.5 per game), Curry has improved upon those numbers in the early part of the season.

Forward Draymond Green is usually dealt with the task to lead the team in rebounds but so far the 6-foot-2 guard is doing that.

Green is averaging 7.3 rebounds per game compared to Curry’s 8.3.

With 7-foot center James Wiseman still out recovering from a torn meniscus, there will be a rebounding void the Warriors would like to fill.

The Warriors are tied with the Chicago Bulls at 4-0 for the best record in the NBA. The Utah Jazz are the third undefeated team at 3-0.

Golden State begins an eight-game homestand Thursday with a matchup against 2019-20 Rookie of the Year Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzles.