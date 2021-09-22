Warriors owner fined for violating anti-tampering rule

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – MAY 22: Co-Owner of the Golden State Warriors Joe Lacob attends game three of the Western Conference Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the 2016 NBA Playoffs at Chesapeake Energy Arena on May 22, 2016 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The NBA announced Wednesday it has fined Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob $50,000 for violating the league’s anti-tampering rule.

This comes after Lacob’s seemingly shut the door on any trade negotiations involving Philadelphia 76ers’ Ben Simmons during an interview with the San Francisco Chronicle.

“In some ways, it doesn’t really fit what we’re doing,” Lacob said during the interview. “He makes a lot of money. And, can he finish games? I don’t know. He’s very talented. The problem is: We have Draymond. Draymond and him are very similar in the sense that neither one really shoots and they do a lot of the playmaking. That’s one issue. The salary structure is another.”

Simmons, 25, “intends to never play another game” for the 76ers, sources told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski on Tuesday.