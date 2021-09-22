Warriors owner fined for violating anti-tampering rule

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The NBA announced Wednesday it has fined Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob $50,000 for violating the league’s anti-tampering rule.
This comes after Lacob’s seemingly shut the door on any trade negotiations involving Philadelphia 76ers’ Ben Simmons during an interview with the San Francisco Chronicle.
“In some ways, it doesn’t really fit what we’re doing,” Lacob said during the interview. “He makes a lot of money. And, can he finish games? I don’t know. He’s very talented. The problem is: We have Draymond. Draymond and him are very similar in the sense that neither one really shoots and they do a lot of the playmaking. That’s one issue. The salary structure is another.”
Simmons, 25, “intends to never play another game” for the 76ers, sources told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski on Tuesday.