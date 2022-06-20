This story will be updated with real-time updates throughout the day.

6 a.m. – SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Golden State Warriors are making their triumphant return to San Francisco with a parade after winning the NBA Finals in Boston on Thursday.

The Game Six win was also the first time Steph Curry was crowned NBA Finals MVP.

The parade will begin today at 11:20 a.m. and proceed from the base of Market Street at Main Street to 8th Street.

There will be a Championship Ceremony at 10:20 a.m, and the parade proper will end around 2 p.m. One million spectators are expected.