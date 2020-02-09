Warriors pay tribute to Kobe, Gianna Bryant before hosting Lakers at Chase Center

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — In their return to Chase Center, the Warriors paid tribute to NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his 13 year old daughter Gianna and the seven others killed in a helicopter crash.

Fans were shown an emotional video of Kobe’s accomplishments shortly before tip-off and also shared a 24 second moment of silence.

Bay Area Kobe fans went out in droves to remember their favorite player.

“It means so much,” one fan said. “I would say Kobe composed all of my childhood memories.”

“We’re here to celebrate Mamba,” another fan said. “And you know I think he would want it this way.”

Outside of Chase Center, the video board displayed images of Kobe and Gianna’s respective numbers.

Tonight we honor Kobe Bryant pic.twitter.com/CUltuUz4Vx — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) February 9, 2020

Inside the seats were draped with black t-shirts.

Under their jersey numbers, nine stars represented all the lives lost in the Jan. 26 crash.

The homage meant so much to fans, both young and old.

“I think everybody is a Kobe fan right now,” one man said.

“The Warriors are a class organization and to see everybody do this really for a few moments were all going to be one in the NBA,” a man said.

