Warriors play 1st game since March

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The Golden State Warriors returned to the hardwood Saturday for their first game since March.

The Dubs will host the Denver Nuggets at Chase Center.

Golden State’s starting five will be: Steph Curry, Andrew Wiggins, Kelly Oubre Jr., Eric Paschall and Kevon Looney.

Tipoff is at 5:30 p.m.

KRON4 Sports Director Jason Dumas took a COVID-19 test before entering Chase Center.

Although no fans are allowed inside, Dumas was able to enter following a negative test result.

The Warriors will face the Sacramento Kings on Dec. 15.

The NBA suspended all games after Utah Jazz’ Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus back on March 11.

