Warriors seeking local talent for Chase Center events

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Do you think you have what it takes?
The Warriors announced that their Golden Auditions program is now accepting applicants to perform at Warriors home games and other Thrive City events.
The program is designed to specifically attract Bay Area street performers, musicians, singers and other talented entertainers for the 2021-2022 season.
You can apply for free by sending demo reels to warriors.com/golden-auditions.
The first in-game performances via the program will be on Wednesday, October 6, when the Warriors tip-off their preseason schedule against the Denver Nuggets at Chase Center.