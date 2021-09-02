Warriors seeking local talent for Chase Center events

Chase Center, home to the Golden State Warriors, is seen from above in San Francisco California on March 12, 2020. – The NBA suspended its season after a Utah Jazz player tested positive Wednesday for the coronavirus. NBA commissioner Adam Silver said March 12, 2020, the league shut-down because of the coronavirus pandemic is likely to last “at least 30 days”. That would see the league shuttered through what would have been about the last month of its regular season. (Photo by Josh Edelson / AFP) (Photo by JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Do you think you have what it takes?

The Warriors announced that their Golden Auditions program is now accepting applicants to perform at Warriors home games and other Thrive City events.

The program is designed to specifically attract Bay Area street performers, musicians, singers and other talented entertainers for the 2021-2022 season.

You can apply for free by sending demo reels to warriors.com/golden-auditions.

The first in-game performances via the program will be on Wednesday, October 6, when the Warriors tip-off their preseason schedule against the Denver Nuggets at Chase Center.