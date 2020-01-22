Warriors’ Steph Curry buys $8M condo in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Curry’s are making moves to San Francisco.

According to reports, the Golden State Warriors All-Star guard Steph Curry and his family bought a 2,800-square-foot condo in the Four Seasons Private Residences for just under $8-million.

The condo is located on the 30th floor of a new tower across the street from Yerba Buena Center for the Arts. That is nearly two-miles from the Chase Center, making it a quick commute for Curry.

Steph and his family reportedly purchased a $31-million mansion in Atherton last year.

The Curry’s will continue to live in the Atherton residence, but the San Francisco condo will allow the family to stay in the city after games or events.

This condo will help make the next few years easier on Curry as he signed a $201-million, five-year contract with the Warriors in 2017.