Warriors Steve Kerr joins Oakland activists calls to remove OUSD police

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Warriors head coach Steve Kerr joined hundreds of parents, students and teachers in Oakland for a rally Tuesday calling for police to be taken off of Oakland school campuses.

Tuesday’s rally and march was put on by the “Black Organizing Project,” which has been working for nearly a decade on this issue.

Kerr has been vocal about supporting the Black Lives Matter movement and on Tuesday in Oakland, he spoke about the importance of educating yourself and listening to those affected by racial injustice.

With chants, performances and several speakers, Oakland Unified School District parents and students called for the district to dismantle its internal police force.

​“I can’t tell you how many people, friends, colleagues, coaches, players have gathered and talked saying what can we do, what can we do?” said Kerr. “Now it seems like we’re at a tipping point, there’s a breakthrough here.”​

​The Black Organizing Project group says instead of having uniformed officers on campuses, they want funding to be used to place more counselors, teachers and librarians on campuses.​

Kerr says now is the time to listen. ​

​“I’ve learned that the answers lie within the communities themselves. They don’t lie in a politicians office,” said Kerr. “I’ve learned we need to listen to the people who are in the communities, that’s why I’m here today because I want to support all of you​.”

​The outspoken NBA coach says he’s used this entire movement as a time to educate himself​.

“I think there’s been a real reckoning for America, especially white America, that we have to reimagine the way Black communities are living and we have to reimagine our support for black communities,” Kerr said.

Latest Stories: