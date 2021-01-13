Warriors-Suns game postponed Friday due to COVID-19

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr huddles with players during an NBA basketball game against the Toronto Raptors in San Francisco, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The Golden State Warriors will not play against the Phoenix Suns on Friday.

This after the NBA postponed the game due to COVID-19 protocols.

Both the Washington Wizards versus Detroit Pistons and the Warriors versus Suns games were postponed.

Due to ongoing contact tracing within the Wizards and Suns, the teams will not have the league-required eight available players to play on Friday.

The Warriors will still play the against the Denver Nuggets on Thursday.

Of the 497 players who tested for COVID-19 since Jan. 6, a total of 16 players tested positive.