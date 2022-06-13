SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Golden State Warriors are one win away from an NBA championship. Golden State beat the Boston Celtics 104-94 in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night, taking a 3-2 series lead.

Stephen Curry did not turn in the same sort of historic performance as Game 4, but several of his teammates stepped up to help the Warriors win the game. Andrew Wiggins led the way with 26 points and 13 rebounds. Klay Thompson added 21 points and Gary Payton II scored 15 off the bench. Curry was held to 16 and missed all nine of his 3-point attempts.

The Celtics got off to a slow start offensively, scoring just eight points through the game’s first nine minutes. They trailed by 12 points at halftime, but made a run in the third quarter to take a lead.

After missing their first 12 3-point attempts of the game, the Celtics ripped off eight-straight makes from beyond the arc. Back-to-back 3s from Marcus Smart and Al Horford gave the Celtics their first lead of the game with 6:28 remaining in the third quarter.

Jordan Poole banked in a 3-pointer at the end of the third quarter to put the Warriors ahead 75-74. They carried that momentum into the fourth quarter, opening the period on a 10-0 run.

The Warriors played a clean game offensively, committing just six turnovers to Boston’s 18. Curry posted a game-high eight assists.

Golden State can win the finals on Thursday in Boston. Game 6 will begin at 6:00 p.m. at TD Garden.