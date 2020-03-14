Warriors to donate $1 million to Chase Center employees

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Warriors ownership, players and coaches will contribute $1 million for Chase Center employees unable to work due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Due to the NBA’s sudden decision to suspend the season, the Warriors organization has decided to step up and support its home staff.
The fund will provide assistance to employees who work games at Chase Center who are really impacted by the loss of games.
The Warriors employee more than 1,000 part-time employees who work in various functions at each game — including food services, security, guest services, custodial and more.
On March 11, the NBA announced season would be suspended until further notice. At that time, the Warriors had seven home games remaining at Chase Center.
“The men and women who work our games at Chase Center are critical in providing an incredible game-night experience for our fans, including of course, the popcorn vendors, Steph Curry said. “As players, we wanted to do something, along with our ownership and coaches, to help ease the pain during this time.”
