Warriors to host ceremony to honor the team’s legends

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Basketball season is almost here for the Bay Area.

The Warriors will open up preseason in their new home — Chase Center — as they host the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday.

Prior to the highly anticipated match up, the team will host a ceremony to honor several Warriors legends.

The ceremony will be held in the Thrive City Esplanade, just outside of the Warriors Shop.

Alvin Attles, Rick Barry, Wilt Chamberlain, Tom Meschery, Chris Mullin and Nate Thurmond will be recognized beginning around 3:45 p.m. on Saturday.

Those representing the members of the Warriors Walk of Fame include:

Alvin Attles

Rick Barry

Marci Thurmond, wife of Nate Thurmond

LaMont Lewis, nephew of Wilt Chamberlain

Warriors President Rick Welts, on behalf of Tom Meschery

Warriors Director of Team Operations Eric Housen, on behalf of Chris Mullin

The medallions that will be presented are part of the Chase Center Art Collection, which includes art and photography created by artists from the Bay Area and beyond.