Warriors trade Eric Paschall to Jazz for future second-round pick

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The Golden State Warriors have traded Eric Paschall to the Utah Jazz for a future second-round pick, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.
The 6-foot-6 225-pound power forward was selected 41st overall by Golden State in the second round of the 2019 NBA Draft.
Paschall was named 2019-20 NBA All-Rookie First Team by the NBA.
Last season, he averaged 9.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists with the Dubs.
The New York native will join his childhood friend Donovan Mitchell in Utah.