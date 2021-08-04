Warriors trade Eric Paschall to Jazz for future second-round pick

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 04: Eric Paschall #7 of the Golden State Warriors talks with head coach Steve Kerr during their game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Chase Center on November 04, 2019 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The Golden State Warriors have traded Eric Paschall to the Utah Jazz for a future second-round pick, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The 6-foot-6 225-pound power forward was selected 41st overall by Golden State in the second round of the 2019 NBA Draft.

Paschall was named 2019-20 NBA All-Rookie First Team by the NBA.

Last season, he averaged 9.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists with the Dubs.

The New York native will join his childhood friend Donovan Mitchell in Utah.