SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Golden State Warriors seized an early lead in their Western Conference Finals series against the Dallas Mavericks with a Game 1 win Wednesday. Stephen Curry had 21 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Warriors to a 112-87 victory.

The Warriors took an early lead, jumping ahead 28-18 at the end of the first quarter. They led by nine points at halftime and extended their lead to as many as 22 points in the third.

Curry led the way, but six of his teammates also scored in double figures. Jordan Poole contributed 19 points off the bench and made eight of his 12 shots.

The Warriors got reserve forward Otto Porter Jr. back for the game after he missed Game 6 of Golden State’s semifinal series against Memphis with a foot injury. Porter played 23 minutes and scored 10 points.

The Warriors fared well in containing young Mavs star Luka Doncic, who upset the No. 1-seeded Phoenix Suns in Dallas’ previous series. Doncic scored at least 26 points in each game of that series, but was held to 20 and turned the ball over seven times against the Warriors Wednesday.

The result was bad news for TNT analyst Charles Barkley, who chanted “Let’s Go Mavs!” in front of Chase Center before the game. Barkley called San Francisco “hell” and said he’d never had fun there after the Mavs’ Game 7 win over the Suns.

The series will stay in the Bay for Game 2, which will happen at 6:00 p.m. Friday. The Mavericks will host games 3 and 4 in Dallas.