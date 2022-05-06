SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Golden State Warriors unveiled a statue of former San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee outside the Chase Center. Lee had said constructing the Chase Center was his “legacy project.”

Lee died of a heart attack while in office on December 12, 2017. The statue was unveiled Thursday, which would have been his 70th birthday.

The statue, located at Thrive City’s Gatehouse steps, shows Lee smiling and holding a basketball. It was unveiled by Mayor London Breed and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

“Mayor Lee loved the Warriors and what they meant to our city more than just about anyone I know,” Breed said. “He led with compassion and humility and had the vision to know how important it was to build Chase Center. With the completion of this statue, his legacy will forever live on at Chase Center and with our beloved team.”

The Warriors will return to Chase Center Saturday at 5:30 p.m. for Game 3 of their Western Conference semifinal series against the Memphis Grizzlies. The series is tied 1-1.