Warriors waive ticket fees for October and November home games

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The Golden State Warriors teamed up with Ticketmaster to eliminate ticket fees for October and November home games.
Beginning Wednesday at 2 p.m. through Saturday, Oct. 16 at 5 p.m., online service fees will be waived for ticket purchases for Golden State’s 12 home games during October and November.
The no fee offer doesn’t include resale tickets.
Steph Curry and the Dubs host the Los Angeles Clippers in the season home opener at Chase Center on Oct. 21 at 7 p.m.
In addition to the home opener, the no fee offer applies to the following games:
- Thursday, October 28 vs. Memphis Grizzlies
- Saturday, October 30 vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
- Wednesday, November 3 vs. Charlotte Hornets
- Friday, November 5 vs. New Orleans Pelicans
- Sunday, November 7 vs. Houston Rockets
- Monday, November 8 vs. Atlanta Hawks
- Wednesday, November 10 vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
- Friday, November 12 vs. Chicago Bulls
- Sunday, November 21 vs. Toronto Raptors
- Wednesday, November 24 vs. Philadelphia 76ers
- Friday, November 26 vs. Portland Trail Blazers
Fans wanting to attend games at Chase Center are encouraged to purchase tickets directly from the team’s website.
The Warriors issued a fraud alert in August warning fans about the potential dangers of purchasing tickets from a non-verified third party.
Last week, more than 30 fans were denied access to Chase Center due to fraudulent tickets purchased from non-verified third-party vendors.
Go Dubs!