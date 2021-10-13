Warriors waive ticket fees for October and November home games

FILE – In this Aug. 26, 2019, file photo, the Golden State Warriors championship banners hang above the seating and basketball court at the Chase Center in San Francisco. The Warriors will play the Brooklyn Nets at home Thursday night, March 12, 2020, in the first NBA game without fans since the outbreak of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The Golden State Warriors teamed up with Ticketmaster to eliminate ticket fees for October and November home games.

Beginning Wednesday at 2 p.m. through Saturday, Oct. 16 at 5 p.m., online service fees will be waived for ticket purchases for Golden State’s 12 home games during October and November.

The no fee offer doesn’t include resale tickets.

Steph Curry and the Dubs host the Los Angeles Clippers in the season home opener at Chase Center on Oct. 21 at 7 p.m.

In addition to the home opener, the no fee offer applies to the following games:

  • Thursday, October 28 vs. Memphis Grizzlies
  • Saturday, October 30 vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
  • Wednesday, November 3 vs. Charlotte Hornets
  • Friday, November 5 vs. New Orleans Pelicans
  • Sunday, November 7 vs. Houston Rockets
  • Monday, November 8 vs. Atlanta Hawks
  • Wednesday, November 10 vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
  • Friday, November 12 vs. Chicago Bulls
  • Sunday, November 21 vs. Toronto Raptors
  • Wednesday, November 24 vs. Philadelphia 76ers
  • Friday, November 26 vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Fans wanting to attend games at Chase Center are encouraged to purchase tickets directly from the team’s website.

The Warriors issued a fraud alert in August warning fans about the potential dangers of purchasing tickets from a non-verified third party.

Last week, more than 30 fans were denied access to Chase Center due to fraudulent tickets purchased from non-verified third-party vendors.

For more information on the Golden State Warriors 2021-22 season, tap here.

Go Dubs!

