Warriors waive ticket fees for October and November home games

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The Golden State Warriors teamed up with Ticketmaster to eliminate ticket fees for October and November home games.

Beginning Wednesday at 2 p.m. through Saturday, Oct. 16 at 5 p.m., online service fees will be waived for ticket purchases for Golden State’s 12 home games during October and November.

The no fee offer doesn’t include resale tickets.

Steph Curry and the Dubs host the Los Angeles Clippers in the season home opener at Chase Center on Oct. 21 at 7 p.m.

In addition to the home opener, the no fee offer applies to the following games:

Thursday, October 28 vs. Memphis Grizzlies

vs. Memphis Grizzlies Saturday, October 30 vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Wednesday, November 3 vs. Charlotte Hornets

vs. Charlotte Hornets Friday, November 5 vs. New Orleans Pelicans

vs. New Orleans Pelicans Sunday, November 7 vs. Houston Rockets

vs. Houston Rockets Monday, November 8 vs. Atlanta Hawks

vs. Atlanta Hawks Wednesday, November 10 vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Friday, November 12 vs. Chicago Bulls

vs. Chicago Bulls Sunday, November 21 vs. Toronto Raptors

vs. Toronto Raptors Wednesday, November 24 vs. Philadelphia 76ers

vs. Philadelphia 76ers Friday, November 26 vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Fans wanting to attend games at Chase Center are encouraged to purchase tickets directly from the team’s website.

The Warriors issued a fraud alert in August warning fans about the potential dangers of purchasing tickets from a non-verified third party.

Last week, more than 30 fans were denied access to Chase Center due to fraudulent tickets purchased from non-verified third-party vendors.

For more information on the Golden State Warriors 2021-22 season, tap here.

