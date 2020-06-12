Warriors youth basketball camp goes virtual amid pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — For more than 20 years, the Warriors youth basketball camps have been a haven for young hoopers.

This year, they’ve gone virtual.

Like every organization that usually conducts business in person, the Warriors Basketball Academy has had to re-imagine operations the last few months. This week, they debuted their first-ever virtual summer camp.

“It’s really a great time for us to take a step back from playing games, and traveling all over the place to play five games in a weekend, and things like that,” Jeff Addiego said. “Let’s just spend some time fine tuning our skills and playing our game, so when the time comes up again we’re ready to go.”

During sessions, kids work with several different coaches on different individuals skills and hear from favorite Golden State players. This week, Marquese Chriss surprised the campers.

“Who’s your favorite teammate teammate as a Warrior?” one camper asked.

“My favorite teammate, I’d probably have to say Eric [Paschall],” Chriss said. “I think I like Eric just cause I like bothering him.”

In a typical summer, camp is held in person at more than 30 different locations throughout the Bay Area. But one perk of going virtual is access. So far, kids from 17 different states and four different countries are signed up to hone their craft.

“What we’re hoping to do with our program is just get kids tuned into the game, get them fired up about playing it,” Addiego said. “Basketball is a great escape from the stress and things you’re dealing with on an everyday basis, and if we can just kinda help kids escape the things we’re dealing with right now, just for a short time, and kind of reengage them with the game of basketball, then we feel like we’re doing our job.”

Virtual camp sessions will continue throughout July, with the hope that some small group in-person training might be on the table later this summer.

Camp's a hit so far, the first two sessions are sold out.

