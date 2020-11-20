Washington State vs. Stanford football game canceled due to COVID

STANFORD, Calif. (KRON) — The match up between Washington State University and Stanford scheduled for Saturday has been canceled due to COVID-19, the Pac-12 announced Friday.

This after Washington State did not have the minimum number of players available for the game due to a number of positive COVID-19 cases among players.

Several student-athletes are self-isolating under contact tracing protocols.

Under conference policy, the game will be declared a no contest.

“The cancellation of this game is very disappointing to our student-athletes and our fans,” the Pac-12 wrote in a statement. “While all of us want to see our football student-athletes on the field competing, our number one priority must continue to be the health and safety of all those connected to Pac-12 football programs.”