CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Health officials say the subvariant BA2 is becoming more prevalent.

The public health department says this may lead to a sharp increase in COVID-19 case rates, hospitalizations and deaths.

Contra Costa Health Services tracks wastewater samples to monitor COVID-19 infection levels through the Centers for Disease Control prevention’s national wastewater surveillance system and the UC Berkeley program.

“We are keeping a close eye on it. It’s very hard to predict what will happen, but recent waste water sampling suggests this subvariant is accounting for about half the cases in our county so far, and we’re also doing whole genome sequencing as well to monitor the situation,” Contra Costa County Dr. Ori Tzvieli said.

Officials say people should be paying attention to new cases.

“Week-over-week, every week, its a higher percentage of the cases, and we are concerned that this may lead to an increase in cases, hospitalizations or even deaths in the coming weeks,” he said.

The seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases was 2,884 on January 9, but is now down significantly to about 52.

The number of COVID-19 related hospitalizations has also dropped dramatically in that same timeframe from 291 to 32.

“It could be that we have a new surge, a new variant in the future, and we may recommend or require universal masking in indoor public spaces again,” Tzvieli said.

Nearly 81% of the county’s eligible population is fully vaccinated and half have been boosted, officials report.