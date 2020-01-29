CONCORD (KRON) – Thieves got away with more than $7,000 worth of perfume in Concord.
It happened on Saturday at the Ulta beauty store at the Willows Shopping Center on Diamond Avenue.
Police say the thieves entered the store, put perfume in black bags and took off.
Anyone with information is asked to call Concord police.
Latest Stories:
- Flights canceled from SFO to China amid virus outbreak
- Man lights joint in court while appearing on drug possession charge
- Man rescues 8-year-old girl during attempted kidnapping at restaurant
- WATCH: 2 steal more than $7K worth of perfume from Concord Ulta
- Police warn of uptick in crimes during Lunar New Year