WATCH: 2 steal more than $7K worth of perfume from Concord Ulta

CONCORD (KRON) – Thieves got away with more than $7,000 worth of perfume in Concord.

It happened on Saturday at the Ulta beauty store at the Willows Shopping Center on Diamond Avenue.

Police say the thieves entered the store, put perfume in black bags and took off.

Anyone with information is asked to call Concord police.

