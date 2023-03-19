SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A sideshow took over the Golden Gate Bridge for a brief period on Saturday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Around 3:30 p.m., approximately 100 motorcycles gathered on the southbound side of the Golden Gate Bridge, and they continued on towards Fort Point. CHP and National Park Service officers were both called to the scene, and they cited one of the drivers. However, most had moved on by the time law enforcement arrived.

Video obtained by KRON4 shows rows upon rows of motorcyclists gathered on the bridge in the afternoon. A white Honda can be seen in the middle of the motorcycles, but it’s unclear if they were participating or simply caught in the action.