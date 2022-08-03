SAN PABLO, Calif. (KRON) — One San Francisco Bay Area police officer’s dance-off with a young local dancer stunned a crowd gathered for National Night Out on Tuesday.

San Pablo Police Department Officer Cameron Banayat joined a boy named Ivan on stage dancing to Michael Jackson’s “P.Y.T. Pretty Young Thing.” When the unlikely duo took turns busting out Jackson’s signature dance moves, it was hard to tell who was having more fun, Officer Banayat or Ivan?

The impressive dance-off was part of the San Pablo PD’s National Night Out event.

Banayat is more than a police officer with smooth moves. He’s also a School Resource Officer and part of the SPPD’s Juvenile Education Welfare Liaison team.

Banayat was commended last year for helping a teenager suffering from a mental health crisis. The teen was barricaded inside a home with a knife and Banayat safely de-escalated the situation through talking. The teen was subsequently sent to a hospital for treatment.

Neighborhood block parties for National Night Out are organized by police departments nationwide every year to strengthen police-community connections and foster neighborhood camaraderie.

“A big thank you to everybody who came out to celebrate National Night Out with us. We had a blast and we hope you did too!” SPPD wrote on Facebook.