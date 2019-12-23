WATCH: Clerk shoots, kills armed robber who pistol-whipped him

BAY POINT (KRON) – Authorities in Contra Costa County are investigating after a clerk shot and killed an armed robber who pistol-whipped him during the violent robbery caught on camera late Sunday.

It happened around 11 p.m. at Kam’s Market on Port Chicago Highway.

Surveillance video released shows one of the robbers jumping behind the counter and saying “give me everything.”

That suspect starts to grab the money from the cash register and pistol whips the clerk, throws him to the ground, and goes on to try and steal money, telling the clerk to stay on the ground.

The suspect goes as far as putting money into a box.

But that’s when the clerk grabbed a gun in the drawer by the register.

A struggle happens between the two, but the clerk ends up shooting the robber, who runs out of the store.

That man died from his injuries on the sidewalk by the store.

Another suspect involved was able to escape.

The store’s owner, Kamal Sandhu, said the clerk who was attacked is “ex-military and did security work, so his experience came to work.”

“He was pretty brave. He fought the guy first, tried to take away his gun, then pulled his gun. There was a struggle there, but it was heroic. But it was sad the other guy got killed,” Sandhu said.

The Sheriff’s Office is still investigating and has not released any other details or information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

