Watch Big Bay Boom 2020 on KRON4

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Looking for something fun and safe to do this 4th of July?

Celebrate Independence Day with KRON4 News!

While this year’s local, live fireworks shows around the Bay Area are canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, that doesn’t mean you won’t be able to enjoy some fireworks shows.

This year, you’ll just have to do it from the comfort of your couch at home.

You can watch an hour-long TV special featuring Big Bay Boom fireworks from past year, special interviews, and more from KRON4’s sister station in San Diego, FOX 5.

Beginning at 9 p.m., the fireworks go off during Big Bay Boom Encore, a 24-minute fireworks spectacular produced from the best moments of Big Bay Booms from the last five years and including never-seen Drone 5 video from 2019.

The special will air on all of FOX5’s sister station networks – including KRON4 – in Los Angeles and Sacramento.

